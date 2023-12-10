Will Cole Guttman Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 10?
Should you wager on Cole Guttman to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Guttman stats and insights
- Guttman has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- Guttman has zero points on the power play.
- Guttman's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 69 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Guttman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|12:02
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/10/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|9:15
|Away
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.