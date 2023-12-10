The Chicago State Cougars (3-8) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) at Jones Convocation Center on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The game tips at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 131.5 in the matchup.

Chicago State vs. St. Thomas Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. Thomas -3.5 131.5

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State has played six games this season that have gone over 131.5 combined points scored.

Chicago State's average game total this season has been 138.6, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Chicago State has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Chicago State has come away with two wins in the seven contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Cougars have a record of 1-5 when they're set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Chicago State has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago State vs. St. Thomas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. Thomas 2 28.6% 67.7 134.1 62.3 134.6 134.6 Chicago State 6 60% 66.4 134.1 72.3 134.6 141.9

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

The Cougars' 66.4 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 62.3 the Tommies give up to opponents.

Chicago State is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when it scores more than 62.3 points.

Chicago State vs. St. Thomas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. Thomas 3-4-0 0-4 1-6-0 Chicago State 5-5-0 4-1 5-5-0

Chicago State vs. St. Thomas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. Thomas Chicago State 12-2 Home Record 8-0 4-11 Away Record 3-20 8-1-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

