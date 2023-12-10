Chicago State vs. St. Thomas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 10
The Chicago State Cougars (3-8) go up against the Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. Thomas vs. Chicago State matchup.
Chicago State vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chicago State vs. St. Thomas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. Thomas Moneyline
|Chicago State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. Thomas (-3.5)
|131.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|St. Thomas (-2.5)
|131.5
|-158
|+128
Chicago State vs. St. Thomas Betting Trends
- Chicago State has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Cougars have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.
- St. Thomas is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- Tommies games have hit the over just once this season.
