The Chicago State Cougars (3-8) go up against the Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. Thomas vs. Chicago State matchup.

Chicago State vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State vs. St. Thomas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total St. Thomas Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM St. Thomas (-3.5) 131.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel St. Thomas (-2.5) 131.5 -158 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Chicago State vs. St. Thomas Betting Trends

Chicago State has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cougars have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.

St. Thomas is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Tommies games have hit the over just once this season.

