The Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) play the Chicago State Cougars (3-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago State vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 40.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 43.1% the Tommies' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Chicago State has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.

The Cougars are the 336th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies sit at 301st.

The Cougars score only 4.1 more points per game (66.4) than the Tommies give up (62.3).

Chicago State has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Chicago State scores 68.4 points per game. On the road, it averages 56.8.

At home, the Cougars allow 72.8 points per game. Away, they concede 67.5.

At home, Chicago State drains 6.8 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more than it averages on the road (4.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (25.2%) than away (30.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule