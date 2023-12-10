The Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) play the Chicago State Cougars (3-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago State vs. St. Thomas Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars are shooting 40.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 43.1% the Tommies' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Chicago State has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 336th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies sit at 301st.
  • The Cougars score only 4.1 more points per game (66.4) than the Tommies give up (62.3).
  • Chicago State has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Chicago State scores 68.4 points per game. On the road, it averages 56.8.
  • At home, the Cougars allow 72.8 points per game. Away, they concede 67.5.
  • At home, Chicago State drains 6.8 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more than it averages on the road (4.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (25.2%) than away (30.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 62-53 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/30/2023 Delaware State L 76-69 Jones Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Stetson W 77-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/10/2023 St. Thomas - Jones Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/16/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.