How to Watch Chicago State vs. St. Thomas on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) play the Chicago State Cougars (3-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Chicago State vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 40.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 43.1% the Tommies' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Chicago State has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 336th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies sit at 301st.
- The Cougars score only 4.1 more points per game (66.4) than the Tommies give up (62.3).
- Chicago State has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Chicago State scores 68.4 points per game. On the road, it averages 56.8.
- At home, the Cougars allow 72.8 points per game. Away, they concede 67.5.
- At home, Chicago State drains 6.8 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more than it averages on the road (4.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (25.2%) than away (30.5%).
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 62-53
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/30/2023
|Delaware State
|L 76-69
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Stetson
|W 77-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
