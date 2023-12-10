Sunday's contest between the Saint Thomas Tommies (5-4) and the Chicago State Cougars (3-8) at Jones Convocation Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with St. Thomas coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

The matchup has no line set.

Chicago State vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Chicago State vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 67, Chicago State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. St. Thomas

Computer Predicted Spread: St. Thomas (-1.6)

St. Thomas (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 132.8

Chicago State has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while St. Thomas is 3-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cougars are 5-5-0 and the Tommies are 1-6-0.

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars' -65 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.4 points per game (323rd in college basketball) while allowing 72.3 per outing (207th in college basketball).

Chicago State loses the rebound battle by 6.1 boards on average. it records 27.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 348th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.7 per contest.

Chicago State connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (314th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.9 on average.

The Cougars rank 330th in college basketball with 84.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 245th in college basketball defensively with 92.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Chicago State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.1 turnovers per game, committing 13.4 (288th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.5 (33rd in college basketball).

