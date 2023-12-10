Sunday's game that pits the Butler Bulldogs (6-3) versus the Chicago State Cougars (0-14) at Hinkle Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-52 in favor of Butler, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Cougars dropped their last outing 83-64 against Valparaiso on Saturday.

Chicago State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Chicago State vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 78, Chicago State 52

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

The Cougars have zero wins versus D1 opponents this season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cougars are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Chicago State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 92nd-most victories.

Chicago State has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (five).

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.5 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 40 FG%

7.5 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 40 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 13.5 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46)

13.5 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46) Tae'lor Willard: 9.7 PTS, 31.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

9.7 PTS, 31.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Evangelina Parrish: 5.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

5.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Taylor Norris: 5.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars have been outscored by 31.6 points per game (posting 55.3 points per game, 323rd in college basketball, while conceding 86.9 per outing, 360th in college basketball) and have a -443 scoring differential.

The Cougars are scoring more points at home (68.3 per game) than on the road (50.8).

At home Chicago State is allowing 84.5 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than it is on the road (92.8).

