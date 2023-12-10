The Chicago Bears' (4-8) injury report has nine players listed as they ready for their Sunday, December 10 game against the Detroit Lions (9-3). The matchup starts at 1:00 PM at Soldier Field.

The Bears' last game was a 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions took down the New Orleans Saints 33-28 in their last game.

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D'Onta Foreman RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Velus Jones Jr. WR Illness Questionable Equanimeous St. Brown WR Pectoral Out Larry Borom OL Illness Full Participation In Practice Yannick Ngakoue DL Knee Questionable Marcedes Lewis TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Scott WR Hamstring Questionable Noah Sewell LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tyrique Stevenson DB Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Frank Ragnow C Knee/back Out Alex Anzalone LB Hand Full Participation In Practice Malcolm Rodriguez LB Ankle Questionable Hendon Hooker QB Knee Out

Bears vs. Lions Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

TV Info: FOX

Bears Season Insights

In terms of total offense, the Bears rank 20th in the NFL (323.3 total yards per game) and 11th on defense (318.5 total yards allowed per contest).

In terms of points scored the Bears rank 21st in the NFL (20.2 points per game), and they are 27th defensively (24.7 points allowed per game).

With 185.6 passing yards per game on offense, the Bears rank 25th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 25th, allowing 239.5 passing yards per game.

In terms of rushing, Chicago has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking third-best in rushing yards per game (137.7) and best in rushing yards surrendered per game (79).

The Bears have registered 17 forced turnovers (15th in NFL) and committed 21 turnovers (26th in NFL) this season for a -4 turnover margin that ranks 22nd in the NFL.

Bears vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)

Lions (-3) Moneyline: Lions (-165), Bears (+140)

Lions (-165), Bears (+140) Total: 43 points

