Bears vs. Lions Player Props & Odds – Week 14
One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on display when Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Before placing a player prop wager, keep reading for the player props for the top contributors in this matchup between the Lions and the Bears.
Justin Fields Touchdown Odds
- Fields Odds to Score First TD: +1000
- Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +460
David Montgomery Touchdown Odds
- Montgomery Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Montgomery Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250
More Bears Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|D.J. Moore
|-
|-
|72.5 (-113)
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|-
|-
|10.5 (-113)
|D'Onta Foreman
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|-
|Darnell Mooney
|-
|-
|22.5 (-113)
|Cole Kmet
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Khalil Herbert
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|4.5 (-113)
|Justin Fields
|197.5 (-113)
|62.5 (-113)
|-
|Roschon Johnson
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|Tyler Scott
|-
|-
|11.5 (-113)
More Lions Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|26.5 (-113)
|Jared Goff
|237.5 (-113)
|1.5 (-120)
|-
|Sam LaPorta
|-
|-
|46.5 (-113)
|David Montgomery
|-
|60.5 (-113)
|5.5 (-113)
|Josh Reynolds
|-
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|-
|-
|74.5 (-113)
|Jameson Williams
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
