At Soldier Field on Sunday, December 10, the Detroit Lions play the Chicago Bears, kicking off at 1:00 PM ET. The Lions should win, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Lions have the 14th-ranked defense this season (322.4 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking second-best with 400.6 yards per game. With 323.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Bears rank 20th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 11th, surrendering 318.5 total yards per game.

Bears vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-3.5) Over (43) Lions 28, Bears 20

Bears Betting Info

The Bears have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this year.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, the Bears have an ATS record of 3-2.

In Chicago's 12 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

The average total for Bears games is 43.4 points, 0.4 more than this game's over/under.

Lions Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Detroit is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

The Lions have covered the spread three times this season (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Detroit games have hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.

The point total average for Lions games this season is 46.5, 3.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bears vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 27.3 23.8 28.7 22.7 25.8 25 Chicago 20.2 24.7 21.4 22.6 19.3 26.1

