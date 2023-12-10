The Detroit Lions (9-3) will square off against their NFC North-rival, the Chicago Bears (4-8) in a matchup on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field. The Bears will attempt to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. An over/under of 44 points has been set for the contest.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Lions go up against the Bears. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we outline below.

Bears vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bears have been winning five times, have been losing five times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

The Lions have been winning after the first quarter in eight games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing four points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored five times, and tied three times in 12 games this season.

The Lions have won the second quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bears have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

In 12 games this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost six times, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 6.3 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In terms of fourth-quarter scoring, the Bears have won that quarter in six games and have been outscored in that quarter in six games.

In 12 games this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter eight times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in that quarter.

Bears vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Bears have been leading after the first half in four games, have trailed after the first half in six games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games.

The Lions have been winning after the first half in nine games this season and have been behind after the first half in three games.

2nd Half

So far this season, the Bears have won the second half in six games (2-4 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in four games (2-2), and they've tied in the second half in two games (0-2).

In 12 games this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half five times (3-2 record in those games), lost six times (5-1), and tied one time (1-0).

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 11.9 points on average in the second half.

