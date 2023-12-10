For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Anthony Beauvillier a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

In two of 26 games this season, Beauvillier has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Beauvillier averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT

