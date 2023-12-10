For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Anthony Beauvillier a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

  • In two of 26 games this season, Beauvillier has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Beauvillier averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

