Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan State Spartans square off in one of many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Saturday.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Vermont Catamounts vs. Manhattan Jaspers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Draddy Gymnasium
- Location: Riverdale, New York
How to Watch Vermont vs. Manhattan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Brown Bears vs. New Hampshire Wildcats
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Whittemore Center
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
How to Watch Brown vs. New Hampshire
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Providence Friars vs. Yale Bulldogs
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: John J. Lee Amphitheater
- Location: New Haven, Connecticut
How to Watch Providence vs. Yale
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Mason Patriots vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Knott Arena
- Location: Emmitsburg, Maryland
How to Watch George Mason vs. Mount St. Mary's
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Syracuse Orange vs. Ohio Bobcats
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Convocation Center Ohio
- Location: Athens, Ohio
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Robert Morris Colonials vs. Texas A&M Aggies
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Reed Arena
- Location: College Station, Texas
How to Watch Robert Morris vs. Texas A&M
- TV: SEC Network +
Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: First National Bank Arena
- Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas
How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dayton Flyers vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Millett Hall
- Location: Oxford, Ohio
How to Watch Dayton vs. Miami (OH)
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama Lions vs. Chattanooga Mocs
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: McKenzie Arena
- Location: Chattanooga, Tennessee
How to Watch North Alabama vs. Chattanooga
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB Blazers vs. Nicholls Colonels
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Stopher Gym
- Location: Thibodaux, Louisiana
How to Watch UAB vs. Nicholls
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
