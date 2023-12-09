Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Winnebago County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westlake Christian Academy at Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marian Central Catholic High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Rockton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge Prep High School at Rockford Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
