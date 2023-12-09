The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) will look to stop a five-game road skid when squaring off against the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Resch Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Green Bay vs. Western Illinois matchup.

Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Western Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Green Bay (-3.5) 131.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Green Bay (-3.5) 131.5 -180 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Betting Trends

Western Illinois has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Leathernecks have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Green Bay is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of three out of the Phoenix's eight games this season have hit the over.

Western Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 While our computer ranking places Western Illinois 301st in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 27th.

Western Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

