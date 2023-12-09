The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) will try to break a five-game road slide when visiting the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Resch Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois Stats Insights

This season, Western Illinois has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Leathernecks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 339th.

The Leathernecks put up an average of 71.0 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 66.0 the Phoenix give up to opponents.

Western Illinois is 4-2 when it scores more than 66.0 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison

At home Western Illinois is scoring 84.4 points per game, 26.8 more than it is averaging away (57.6).

At home, the Leathernecks give up 61.4 points per game. Away, they give up 79.2.

At home, Western Illinois knocks down 7.6 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (5.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.3%) than away (24.3%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule