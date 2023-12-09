The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) will try to break a five-game road slide when visiting the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Resch Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. Green Bay Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois Stats Insights

  • This season, Western Illinois has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Leathernecks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 339th.
  • The Leathernecks put up an average of 71.0 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 66.0 the Phoenix give up to opponents.
  • Western Illinois is 4-2 when it scores more than 66.0 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Western Illinois is scoring 84.4 points per game, 26.8 more than it is averaging away (57.6).
  • At home, the Leathernecks give up 61.4 points per game. Away, they give up 79.2.
  • At home, Western Illinois knocks down 7.6 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (5.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.3%) than away (24.3%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Hannibal-La Grange W 92-40 Western Hall
12/3/2023 South Dakota L 70-68 Western Hall
12/6/2023 Coe W 80-58 Western Hall
12/9/2023 @ Green Bay - Resch Center
12/18/2023 Eureka - Western Hall
12/20/2023 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center

