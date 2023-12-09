The Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) battle the Syracuse Orange (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Capital One Arena. It tips at 11:30 AM ET on FOX.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

In games Syracuse shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Orange are the 102nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 102nd.

The 76.9 points per game the Orange average are only four more points than the Hoyas give up (72.9).

When Syracuse scores more than 72.9 points, it is 6-0.

Georgetown Stats Insights

The Hoyas are shooting 45.9% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42.3% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

Georgetown is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Orange are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 60th.

The Hoyas' 79 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 71.1 the Orange give up to opponents.

Georgetown is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 76.9 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Syracuse scored 5.8 more points per game (76.5) than it did in away games (70.7).

In 2022-23, the Orange ceded 71 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 75.5.

In terms of three-point shooting, Syracuse performed worse in home games last year, draining 6.1 threes per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 per game with a 36.6% percentage when playing on the road.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgetown put up 70.9 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (69.7).

In 2022-23, the Hoyas conceded 5.8 fewer points per game at home (76) than away (81.8).

Beyond the arc, Georgetown drained fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (33%) too.

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 LSU W 80-57 JMA Wireless Dome 12/2/2023 @ Virginia L 84-62 John Paul Jones Arena 12/5/2023 Cornell W 81-70 JMA Wireless Dome 12/9/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena 12/17/2023 Oregon - Sanford Sports Pentagon 12/21/2023 Niagara - JMA Wireless Dome

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule