The Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) will try to stop a three-game road slide when visiting the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET.

Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

  • The Billikens score 10.5 more points per game (77.0) than the Salukis give up to opponents (66.5).
  • Saint Louis has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.
  • Southern Illinois has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.0 points.
  • The Salukis put up 6.1 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Billikens allow (75.1).
  • When Southern Illinois scores more than 75.1 points, it is 2-1.
  • Saint Louis has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 69.0 points.
  • The Salukis are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% lower than the Billikens concede to opponents (43.8%).

Southern Illinois Leaders

  • Laniah Randle: 17.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.4 FG%
  • Quierra Love: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
  • Seairra Hughes: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.2 FG%
  • Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.1 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Shemera Williams: 19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Southern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 George Washington W 66-55 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/25/2023 West Virginia L 73-55 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
12/6/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 77-53 Banterra Center
12/9/2023 Saint Louis - Banterra Center
12/17/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/30/2023 Drake - Banterra Center

