The Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) will try to stop a three-game road slide when visiting the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET.

Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

The Billikens score 10.5 more points per game (77.0) than the Salukis give up to opponents (66.5).

Saint Louis has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.

Southern Illinois has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.0 points.

The Salukis put up 6.1 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Billikens allow (75.1).

When Southern Illinois scores more than 75.1 points, it is 2-1.

Saint Louis has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 69.0 points.

The Salukis are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% lower than the Billikens concede to opponents (43.8%).

Southern Illinois Leaders

Laniah Randle: 17.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.4 FG%

17.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.4 FG% Quierra Love: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

8.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Seairra Hughes: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.2 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.2 FG% Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.1 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

4.1 PTS, 26.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Shemera Williams: 19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Southern Illinois Schedule