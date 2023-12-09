How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Rutgers on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (5-3) take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- The Pirates make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
- Seton Hall has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.3% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 141st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Scarlet Knights sit at 185th.
- The Pirates record 75.8 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 60.6 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- Seton Hall has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.
Rutgers Stats Insights
- Rutgers is 3-0 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Pirates are the rebounding team in the nation, the Scarlet Knights rank 124th.
- The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 67.3 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 68.1 the Pirates allow to opponents.
- Rutgers is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged away from home (65.8).
- In 2022-23, the Pirates surrendered 64.3 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 65.9.
- When playing at home, Seton Hall drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.1) than when playing on the road (5.9). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to away from home (32.2%).
Rutgers Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Rutgers scored more points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (64.3) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Scarlet Knights gave up 10.9 fewer points per game at home (57) than away (67.9).
- Beyond the arc, Rutgers made more triples on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (35.3%) than at home (31.8%).
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Iowa
|L 85-72
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|Northeastern
|W 88-75
|Prudential Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/9/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/12/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/17/2023
|Missouri
|-
|T-Mobile Center
Rutgers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Saint Peter's
|W 71-40
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/2/2023
|Illinois
|L 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 76-57
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/16/2023
|LIU
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/23/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Prudential Center
