The Seton Hall Pirates (5-3) take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: FOX Sports Networks

Seton Hall Stats Insights

The Pirates make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (37.3%).

Seton Hall has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.3% from the field.

The Pirates are the 141st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Scarlet Knights sit at 185th.

The Pirates record 75.8 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 60.6 the Scarlet Knights allow.

Seton Hall has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.

Rutgers Stats Insights

Rutgers is 3-0 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Pirates are the rebounding team in the nation, the Scarlet Knights rank 124th.

The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 67.3 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 68.1 the Pirates allow to opponents.

Rutgers is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged away from home (65.8).

In 2022-23, the Pirates surrendered 64.3 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 65.9.

When playing at home, Seton Hall drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.1) than when playing on the road (5.9). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to away from home (32.2%).

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers scored more points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (64.3) last season.

In 2022-23, the Scarlet Knights gave up 10.9 fewer points per game at home (57) than away (67.9).

Beyond the arc, Rutgers made more triples on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (35.3%) than at home (31.8%).

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Iowa L 85-72 LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 Northeastern W 88-75 Prudential Center 12/5/2023 @ Baylor L 78-60 Ferrell Center 12/9/2023 Rutgers - Prudential Center 12/12/2023 Monmouth - Prudential Center 12/17/2023 Missouri - T-Mobile Center

Rutgers Upcoming Schedule