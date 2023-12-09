The Seton Hall Pirates (5-3) take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Seton Hall Stats Insights

  • The Pirates make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
  • Seton Hall has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 141st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Scarlet Knights sit at 185th.
  • The Pirates record 75.8 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 60.6 the Scarlet Knights allow.
  • Seton Hall has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.

Rutgers Stats Insights

  • Rutgers is 3-0 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the rebounding team in the nation, the Scarlet Knights rank 124th.
  • The Scarlet Knights put up an average of 67.3 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 68.1 the Pirates allow to opponents.
  • Rutgers is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged away from home (65.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Pirates surrendered 64.3 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 65.9.
  • When playing at home, Seton Hall drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.1) than when playing on the road (5.9). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to away from home (32.2%).

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Rutgers scored more points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (64.3) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Scarlet Knights gave up 10.9 fewer points per game at home (57) than away (67.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Rutgers made more triples on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (35.3%) than at home (31.8%).

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Iowa L 85-72 LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 Northeastern W 88-75 Prudential Center
12/5/2023 @ Baylor L 78-60 Ferrell Center
12/9/2023 Rutgers - Prudential Center
12/12/2023 Monmouth - Prudential Center
12/17/2023 Missouri - T-Mobile Center

Rutgers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Saint Peter's W 71-40 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/2/2023 Illinois L 76-58 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/6/2023 @ Wake Forest L 76-57 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
12/16/2023 LIU - Jersey Mike's Arena
12/23/2023 Mississippi State - Prudential Center

