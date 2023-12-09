Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Scott County, Illinois. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Central High School at United High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Monmouth, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bushnell-Prairie City High School at West Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Monmouth, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.