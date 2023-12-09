Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sangamon County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Sangamon County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pana High School at Auburn High School - Auburn
- Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Auburn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pawnee High School at Mt. Olive High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Mt. Olive, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Taylorville High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Rochester, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens High School at Calvary Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Springfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
