Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Randolph County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Steeleville High School at Okawville High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Okawville, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.