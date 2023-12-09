The Chicago Blackhawks, Philipp Kurashev among them, play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at United Center. Looking to wager on Kurashev's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

Kurashev's plus-minus this season, in 18:38 per game on the ice, is -7.

In five of 19 games this season, Kurashev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kurashev has a point in 10 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Kurashev has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 19 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Kurashev goes over his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kurashev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are giving up 84 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 19 Games 5 14 Points 1 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.