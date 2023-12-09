Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Peoria County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Yorkville Christian High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9

6:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Yorkville, IL

Yorkville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmwood Jr Sr High School at Princeville High School