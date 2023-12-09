The Monmouth Hawks (4-4) are only 1-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has a point total of 156.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Monmouth -1 156

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois has combined with its opponent to score more than 156 points in six of seven games this season.

Northern Illinois' average game total this season has been 162.4, 6.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Northern Illinois is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Northern Illinois has been victorious in three of the six contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Huskies are 3-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northern Illinois has a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156 % of Games Over 156 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Monmouth 3 37.5% 72.9 155.3 75.3 155.3 144.4 Northern Illinois 6 85.7% 82.4 155.3 80 155.3 152.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Huskies score an average of 82.4 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 75.3 the Hawks give up to opponents.

Northern Illinois is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 75.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Monmouth 6-2-0 2-0 4-3-1 Northern Illinois 5-2-0 4-2 5-2-0

Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Monmouth Northern Illinois 3-10 Home Record 5-7 3-15 Away Record 7-10 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 6-12-0 Away ATS Record 12-5-0 61 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 61 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 12-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.