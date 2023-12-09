Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Monmouth Hawks (4-2) play the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- Xander Rice: 22.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jack Collins: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 8.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaret Valencia: 5.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
Monmouth Players to Watch
Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Monmouth Rank
|Monmouth AVG
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Northern Illinois Rank
|355th
|61.7
|Points Scored
|72.0
|169th
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|75.0
|311th
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|30.0
|278th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|362nd
|4.1
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|13.7
|323rd
