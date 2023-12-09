The Monmouth Hawks (4-2) play the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Xander Rice: 22.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

22.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jack Collins: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 8.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Jakari Spence: 5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaret Valencia: 5.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

Monmouth Players to Watch

Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Northern Illinois AVG Northern Illinois Rank 355th 61.7 Points Scored 72.0 169th 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 75.0 311th 288th 29.8 Rebounds 30.0 278th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 362nd 4.1 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 268th 12.0 Assists 12.6 211th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

