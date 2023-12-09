The Monmouth Hawks (4-2) play the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Illinois Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Xander Rice: 22.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jack Collins: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 8.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jakari Spence: 5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jaret Valencia: 5.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Monmouth Players to Watch

  • Rice: 22.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Collins: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Konstantynovskyi: 8.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Spence: 5.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Valencia: 5.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Northern Illinois AVG Northern Illinois Rank
355th 61.7 Points Scored 72.0 169th
306th 74.7 Points Allowed 75.0 311th
288th 29.8 Rebounds 30.0 278th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
362nd 4.1 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
268th 12.0 Assists 12.6 211th
316th 13.4 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.