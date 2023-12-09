How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Monmouth Hawks (4-4) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
- TV: SportsNet NY
Northern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Huskies' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- Northern Illinois is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Hawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 155th.
- The Huskies put up 7.1 more points per game (82.4) than the Hawks give up to opponents (75.3).
- When it scores more than 75.3 points, Northern Illinois is 4-0.
Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Illinois put up more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (69.2) last season.
- The Huskies allowed fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.
- At home, Northern Illinois sunk 8.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (6.6). Northern Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.7%) than away (32.6%).
Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 89-79
|Wintrust Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 89-67
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana State
|L 90-67
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/18/2023
|Calumet
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
