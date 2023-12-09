The Monmouth Hawks (4-4) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: SportsNet NY

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

The Huskies' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Northern Illinois is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 155th.

The Huskies put up 7.1 more points per game (82.4) than the Hawks give up to opponents (75.3).

When it scores more than 75.3 points, Northern Illinois is 4-0.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Illinois put up more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (69.2) last season.

The Huskies allowed fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.

At home, Northern Illinois sunk 8.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (6.6). Northern Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.7%) than away (32.6%).

