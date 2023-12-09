The Monmouth Hawks (4-4) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northern Illinois vs. Monmouth Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Huskies' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Northern Illinois is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 155th.
  • The Huskies put up 7.1 more points per game (82.4) than the Hawks give up to opponents (75.3).
  • When it scores more than 75.3 points, Northern Illinois is 4-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northern Illinois put up more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (69.2) last season.
  • The Huskies allowed fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.
  • At home, Northern Illinois sunk 8.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (6.6). Northern Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.7%) than away (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ DePaul W 89-79 Wintrust Arena
11/27/2023 @ Northwestern L 89-67 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana State L 90-67 NIU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center
12/18/2023 Calumet - NIU Convocation Center
12/21/2023 Northern Iowa - NIU Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.