The Chicago Blackhawks, Nick Foligno among them, play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at United Center. Fancy a bet on Foligno in the Blackhawks-Blues game? Use our stats and information below.

Nick Foligno vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Foligno has averaged 17:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Foligno has scored a goal in three of 25 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Foligno has a point in seven of 25 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 25 games this season, Foligno has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Foligno has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Foligno going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Foligno Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 25 Games 2 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

