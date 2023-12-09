Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in McLean County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Joseph-Ogden High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
