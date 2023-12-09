The Milwaukee Panthers (5-5) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when taking on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET.

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Loyola Chicago vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score only 4.6 more points per game (68.5) than the Ramblers allow (63.9).

Milwaukee is 5-3 when it scores more than 63.9 points.

Loyola Chicago has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.5 points.

The Ramblers record 63.8 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 64.7 the Panthers give up.

Loyola Chicago is 3-2 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Milwaukee is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.

The Ramblers are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Panthers allow to opponents (41.3%).

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sam Galanopoulos: 13.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25)

13.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25) Sitori Tanin: 10.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.5 FG% Alyssa Fisher: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43) Emma Nolan: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG%

4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG% Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%

