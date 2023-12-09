How to Watch the Loyola Chicago vs. Milwaukee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (5-5) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when taking on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET.
Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Loyola Chicago vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score only 4.6 more points per game (68.5) than the Ramblers allow (63.9).
- Milwaukee is 5-3 when it scores more than 63.9 points.
- Loyola Chicago has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.5 points.
- The Ramblers record 63.8 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 64.7 the Panthers give up.
- Loyola Chicago is 3-2 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
- Milwaukee is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Ramblers are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Panthers allow to opponents (41.3%).
Loyola Chicago Leaders
- Sam Galanopoulos: 13.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25)
- Sitori Tanin: 10.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.5 FG%
- Alyssa Fisher: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)
- Emma Nolan: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG%
- Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 93-72
|Wintrust Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Northwestern
|W 73-68
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/2/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 58-44
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/9/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/18/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
