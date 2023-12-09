Loyola Chicago vs. Milwaukee December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) will face the Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Loyola Chicago vs. Milwaukee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Loyola Chicago Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Sitori Tanin: 12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2 BLK
- Sam Galanopoulos: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Alyssa Fisher: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Emma Nolan: 4.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Kira Chivers: 6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Tanin: 12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2 BLK
- Galanopoulos: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Fisher: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Nolan: 4.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Chivers: 6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.