Saturday's game between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-4) and Milwaukee Panthers (5-5) at Joseph J. Gentile Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with Loyola Chicago taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 9.

In their last time out, the Ramblers won on Saturday 58-44 over Eastern Illinois.

Loyola Chicago vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Chicago vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 66, Milwaukee 65

Other A-10 Predictions

Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis

The Ramblers' signature victory this season came against the Northwestern Wildcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 258) in our computer rankings. The Ramblers secured the 73-68 win on the road on November 29.

The Ramblers have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (three).

Loyola Chicago has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the country.

Loyola Chicago 2023-24 Best Wins

73-68 on the road over Northwestern (No. 258) on November 29

58-44 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 268) on December 2

67-62 on the road over Bradley (No. 321) on November 16

74-47 on the road over Chicago State (No. 354) on November 9

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sam Galanopoulos: 13.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25)

13.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25) Sitori Tanin: 10.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.5 FG% Alyssa Fisher: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43) Emma Nolan: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG%

4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG% Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 63.8 points per game (218th in college basketball) and allowing 63.9 (175th in college basketball).

At home, the Ramblers are averaging 15.5 fewer points per game (56.0) than they are in road games (71.5).

Loyola Chicago surrenders 60.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 67.5 away from home.

