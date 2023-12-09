If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lake County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westlake Christian Academy at Christian Life High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9

1:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakes High School at Round Lake High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 9

2:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Round Lake, IL

Round Lake, IL Conference: Northern Lake County

Northern Lake County How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake View High School at Highland Park High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 9

4:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Highland Park, IL

Highland Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Stevenson High School at Warren Township High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 9

5:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Gurnee, IL

Gurnee, IL Conference: North Suburban

North Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Zurich High School at Zion-Benton High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 9

5:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Zion, IL

Zion, IL Conference: North Suburban

North Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Forest High School at Libertyville High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 9

5:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Libertyville, IL

Libertyville, IL Conference: North Suburban

North Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Waukegan High School at Mundelein High School