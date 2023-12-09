Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Knox County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midland High School at RW Cougars Co-op
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
