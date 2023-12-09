Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Kane County, Illinois today? We have you covered below.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Illinois Math and Science Academy at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 9
- Location: Westmont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Trier High School at Hampshire High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Hampshire, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Harvest Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva High School at Glenbard North High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Carol Stream, IL
- Conference: DuKane
- How to Stream: Watch Here
