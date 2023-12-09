The Chicago Blackhawks, including Jason Dickinson, take the ice Saturday versus the St. Louis Blues at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Dickinson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jason Dickinson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Dickinson has averaged 14:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Dickinson has scored a goal in six of 25 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Dickinson has a point in 10 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 25 games this season, Dickinson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Dickinson has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dickinson has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 25 Games 5 13 Points 3 8 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

