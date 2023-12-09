The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs on CBS. The matchup's over/under is set at 145.5.

Illinois vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -6.5 145.5

Fighting Illini Betting Records & Stats

Illinois has played three games this season that ended with a combined score above 145.5 points.

Illinois' outings this season have a 142.5-point average over/under, 3.0 fewer points than this game's total.

Illinois has gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Illinois came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Fighting Illini have been at least a +230 moneyline underdog two times this season and won each of those games.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Illinois vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 3 37.5% 77.6 157.7 66.9 129.3 138.9 Illinois 3 42.9% 80.1 157.7 62.4 129.3 145.9

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

The Fighting Illini score 13.2 more points per game (80.1) than the Volunteers allow (66.9).

Illinois has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 6-0 overall record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

Illinois vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 4-4-0 3-1 5-3-0 Illinois 3-4-0 0-0 2-5-0

Illinois vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Illinois 14-2 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 3-7 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

