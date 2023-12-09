Illinois vs. Tennessee December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) face the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on CBS.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Illinois Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Dalton Knecht: 17.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Josiah-Jordan James: 9.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Gainey: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Santiago Vescovi: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Knecht: 17.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Aidoo: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.0 BLK
- James: 9.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gainey: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Vescovi: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison
|Tennessee Rank
|Tennessee AVG
|Illinois AVG
|Illinois Rank
|212th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|77.8
|132nd
|29th
|61.5
|Points Allowed
|58.7
|10th
|118th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|44.7
|3rd
|223rd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|51st
|104th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.2
|111th
|160th
|13.7
|Assists
|13.2
|192nd
|54th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|12.3
|194th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.