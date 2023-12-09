The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will look to build on a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.4% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 39.7% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Illinois has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.7% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 229th.

The Fighting Illini's 80.1 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

Illinois is 6-0 when it scores more than 66.9 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Illinois scored 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (70.0).

The Fighting Illini conceded 62.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.

Illinois made more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule