The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will look to build on a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.4% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 39.7% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Illinois has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.7% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 229th.
  • The Fighting Illini's 80.1 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
  • Illinois is 6-0 when it scores more than 66.9 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Illinois scored 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (70.0).
  • The Fighting Illini conceded 62.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.
  • Illinois made more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Western Illinois W 84-52 State Farm Center
12/2/2023 @ Rutgers W 76-58 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate - State Farm Center
12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center

