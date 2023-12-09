Illinois State vs. Norfolk State December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (3-3) face the Norfolk State Spartans (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Illinois State vs. Norfolk State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Illinois State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Myles Foster: 8.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dalton Banks: 10.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 10.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Johnny Kinziger: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Lieb: 5.2 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Foster: 8.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Banks: 10.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Poindexter: 10.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Kinziger: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lieb: 5.2 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois State vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison
|Illinois State Rank
|Illinois State AVG
|Norfolk State AVG
|Norfolk State Rank
|319th
|66.2
|Points Scored
|74.3
|198th
|94th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|134th
|145th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|32.6
|216th
|117th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|74th
|224th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.3
|263rd
|341st
|9.8
|Assists
|12.1
|249th
|264th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.1
|125th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.