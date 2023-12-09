How to Watch Illinois State vs. Norfolk State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Redbird Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Illinois State vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Sam Houston vs Missouri State (7:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Murray State vs Austin Peay (7:15 PM ET | December 9)
Illinois State Stats Insights
- The Redbirds are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, the same percentage the Spartans allow to opponents.
- In games Illinois State shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Spartans are the 230th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Redbirds sit at 162nd.
- The 67.1 points per game the Redbirds put up are only 0.3 more points than the Spartans allow (66.8).
- When Illinois State scores more than 66.8 points, it is 4-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Illinois State posted 70.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.0 more points than it averaged in road games (64.3).
- At home, the Redbirds gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than when playing on the road (70.7).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Illinois State fared better at home last season, draining 8.1 threes per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UIC
|W 69-64
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/3/2023
|Murray State
|W 76-72
|Redbird Arena
|12/6/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 62-59
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/21/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Redbird Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.