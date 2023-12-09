The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Redbird Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Illinois State Stats Insights

The Redbirds are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, the same percentage the Spartans allow to opponents.

In games Illinois State shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Spartans are the 230th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Redbirds sit at 162nd.

The 67.1 points per game the Redbirds put up are only 0.3 more points than the Spartans allow (66.8).

When Illinois State scores more than 66.8 points, it is 4-2.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois State posted 70.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.0 more points than it averaged in road games (64.3).

At home, the Redbirds gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than when playing on the road (70.7).

In terms of three-point shooting, Illinois State fared better at home last season, draining 8.1 threes per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule