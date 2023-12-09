Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Edgar County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Edgar County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Edgar County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paris High School at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Arthur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
