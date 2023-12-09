The Wright State Raiders (5-3) look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Eastern Illinois vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers score an average of 63.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 69.3 the Raiders allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 69.3 points, Eastern Illinois is 2-2.
  • Wright State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.7 points.
  • The Raiders put up just 3.6 more points per game (73.5) than the Panthers give up (69.9).
  • Wright State is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.9 points.
  • Eastern Illinois is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
  • The Raiders shoot 43.4% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

  • Macy McGlone: 17.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Miah Monahan: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (6-for-33)
  • Ellie Buzzelle: 9.2 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)
  • Lalani Ellis: 9.3 PTS, 47 FG%
  • Charita Lewis: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

Eastern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 58-44 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/5/2023 @ Bradley W 79-67 Renaissance Coliseum
12/7/2023 North Dakota W 67-55 Lantz Arena
12/9/2023 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/15/2023 Milwaukee - Lantz Arena
12/18/2023 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center

