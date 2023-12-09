The Wright State Raiders (5-3) look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 63.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 69.3 the Raiders allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.3 points, Eastern Illinois is 2-2.

Wright State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.7 points.

The Raiders put up just 3.6 more points per game (73.5) than the Panthers give up (69.9).

Wright State is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Eastern Illinois is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.

The Raiders shoot 43.4% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 17.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

17.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Miah Monahan: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (6-for-33)

11.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (6-for-33) Ellie Buzzelle: 9.2 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)

9.2 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53) Lalani Ellis: 9.3 PTS, 47 FG%

9.3 PTS, 47 FG% Charita Lewis: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

