The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-4) face the Wright State Raiders (3-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. This contest will tip off at 4:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois vs. Wright State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Layne Ferrell: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Alexis Hutchison: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Rachel Loobie: 6.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Kacee Baumhower: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Cara VanKempen: 8.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Wright State Players to Watch

