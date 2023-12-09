Eastern Illinois vs. Wright State December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-4) face the Wright State Raiders (3-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. This contest will tip off at 4:00 PM ET.
Eastern Illinois vs. Wright State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Layne Ferrell: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Alexis Hutchison: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rachel Loobie: 6.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kacee Baumhower: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Cara VanKempen: 8.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Wright State Players to Watch
