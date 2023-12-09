Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in DuPage County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Illinois Math and Science Academy at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 9
- Location: Westmont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timothy Christian High School at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Addison Trail High School at Proviso East High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Maywood, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willowbrook High School at Montini Catholic High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Downers Grove South High School at J. Sterling Morton High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Berwyn/Cicero, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbard West High School at Lyons Township High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Naperville North High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Naperville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva High School at Glenbard North High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Carol Stream, IL
- Conference: DuKane
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wheaton Warrenville South High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Neuqua Valley High School at Bolingbrook High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Bolingbrook, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Charles East High School at Lake Park High School
- Game Time: 6:58 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Roselle, IL
- Conference: DuKane
- How to Stream: Watch Here
