DePaul vs. Louisville December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) play the Louisville Cardinals (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Louisville Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
DePaul Players to Watch
- Chico Carter Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jeremiah Oden: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Caleb Murphy: 8.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Fisher: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 8.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Louisville Players to Watch
DePaul vs. Louisville Stat Comparison
|DePaul Rank
|DePaul AVG
|Louisville AVG
|Louisville Rank
|289th
|68.2
|Points Scored
|74.4
|200th
|209th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|74
|249th
|348th
|27.2
|Rebounds
|37.8
|50th
|346th
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|12
|37th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|5.2
|325th
|132nd
|14.2
|Assists
|9.6
|341st
|311th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|12.6
|214th
