The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) welcome in the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) after losing three straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the DePaul vs. Louisville matchup.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

DePaul vs. Louisville Betting Trends

DePaul has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

In the Blue Demons' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Louisville is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

A total of five Cardinals games this year have hit the over.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), DePaul is 98th in the country. It is way below that, 200th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +100000, DePaul has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Louisville is 98th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are much less positive, ranking the team 178th, a difference of 80 spots.

Based on its moneyline odds, Louisville has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

