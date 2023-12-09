The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will try to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Big East Games

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
  • DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 82nd.
  • The Blue Demons record 70.5 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Cardinals give up.
  • DePaul has a 0-2 record when putting up more than 74.6 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul posted 75.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 66.4 points per game away from home, a difference of nine points per contest.
  • Defensively the Blue Demons played worse at home last season, allowing 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 in road games.
  • DePaul made 9.5 treys per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena
12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena

