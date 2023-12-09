How to Watch DePaul vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will try to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 82nd.
- The Blue Demons record 70.5 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Cardinals give up.
- DePaul has a 0-2 record when putting up more than 74.6 points.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul posted 75.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 66.4 points per game away from home, a difference of nine points per contest.
- Defensively the Blue Demons played worse at home last season, allowing 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 in road games.
- DePaul made 9.5 treys per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 89-79
|Wintrust Arena
|12/1/2023
|Iowa State
|L 99-80
|Wintrust Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 89-64
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Wintrust Arena
