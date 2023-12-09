The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will try to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 82nd.

The Blue Demons record 70.5 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Cardinals give up.

DePaul has a 0-2 record when putting up more than 74.6 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul posted 75.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 66.4 points per game away from home, a difference of nine points per contest.

Defensively the Blue Demons played worse at home last season, allowing 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 in road games.

DePaul made 9.5 treys per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

