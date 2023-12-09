The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will try to halt a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

DePaul Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Demons have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.
  • DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Demons sit at 349th.
  • The Blue Demons record 70.5 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Cardinals allow.
  • DePaul has a 0-2 record when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
  • The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 43rd.
  • The Cardinals' 75.4 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 79.9 the Blue Demons give up.
  • Louisville has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul put up 75.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 66.4 points per game on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.
  • In home games, the Blue Demons ceded 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than in away games (77.4).
  • DePaul drained 9.5 threes per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Louisville scored 66 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (64.4).
  • At home, the Cardinals conceded 71.9 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 81.1.
  • At home, Louisville knocked down 6.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena
12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 New Mexico State W 90-84 KFC Yum! Center
11/29/2023 Bellarmine W 73-68 KFC Yum! Center
12/3/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 75-68 Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State - KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine - KFC Yum! Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.