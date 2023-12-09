The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will be attempting to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

In games DePaul shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Blue Demons are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 82nd.

The 70.5 points per game the Blue Demons score are the same as the Cardinals allow.

DePaul is 0-2 when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals are shooting 41.9% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 47.5% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.

The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 43rd.

The Cardinals average just 4.5 fewer points per game (75.4) than the Blue Demons allow their opponents to score (79.9).

Louisville is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 70.5 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.

The Blue Demons surrendered 77.5 points per game last year at home, which was 0.1 more points than they allowed in road games (77.4).

DePaul averaged 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville scored more points at home (66 per game) than on the road (64.4) last season.

At home, the Cardinals conceded 71.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 81.1.

At home, Louisville drained 6.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%) too.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena 12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena 12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena 12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena 12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena 12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena

Louisville Upcoming Schedule