The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will be attempting to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • In games DePaul shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
  • The Blue Demons are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 82nd.
  • The 70.5 points per game the Blue Demons score are the same as the Cardinals allow.
  • DePaul is 0-2 when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Louisville Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals are shooting 41.9% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 47.5% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.
  • The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 43rd.
  • The Cardinals average just 4.5 fewer points per game (75.4) than the Blue Demons allow their opponents to score (79.9).
  • Louisville is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 70.5 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.
  • The Blue Demons surrendered 77.5 points per game last year at home, which was 0.1 more points than they allowed in road games (77.4).
  • DePaul averaged 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisville scored more points at home (66 per game) than on the road (64.4) last season.
  • At home, the Cardinals conceded 71.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 81.1.
  • At home, Louisville drained 6.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%) too.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena
12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 New Mexico State W 90-84 KFC Yum! Center
11/29/2023 Bellarmine W 73-68 KFC Yum! Center
12/3/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 75-68 Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State - KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine - KFC Yum! Center

