How to Watch DePaul vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will look to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
DePaul Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Demons have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
- DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Demons sit at 349th.
- The Blue Demons put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (70.5) than the Cardinals allow (74.6).
- DePaul is 0-2 when scoring more than 74.6 points.
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
- The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.
- The Cardinals average just 4.5 fewer points per game (75.4) than the Blue Demons give up (79.9).
- Louisville is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 70.5 points.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul put up 75.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.0 more points than it averaged in away games (66.4).
- Defensively the Blue Demons were worse at home last season, giving up 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 in away games.
- DePaul sunk 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40.0% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Louisville scored 1.6 more points per game at home (66.0) than on the road (64.4).
- At home, the Cardinals conceded 71.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.1).
- Beyond the arc, Louisville sunk more 3-pointers on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 89-79
|Wintrust Arena
|12/1/2023
|Iowa State
|L 99-80
|Wintrust Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 89-64
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Wintrust Arena
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 90-84
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 73-68
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 75-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
